Uber Eats driver opens fire on would-be robbers, 1 critically injured

    By: Jerrita Patterson

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery in Whitehaven. 

    According to police. three suspects attempted to rob someone in the parking lot on the IHOP on East Shelby Drive. 

    FOX13's Jerrita Patterson learned it was an Uber Eats driver. During the attempted robbery, the victim pulled out a gun and started shooting. 

    One suspect was struck and taken to Regional One in Critical Condition. 

