Uber Eats driver opens fire on would-be robbers, 1 critically injured

Memphis police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery in Whitehaven.
According to police. three suspects attempted to rob someone in the parking lot on the IHOP on East Shelby Drive.
Bullet holes spotted in orange area, below #IHOP sign! There’s also a note posted on the door, turning away folks hoping to get a bite to eat. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Y5nCb2YkyD— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) March 29, 2018
FOX13's Jerrita Patterson learned it was an Uber Eats driver. During the attempted robbery, the victim pulled out a gun and started shooting.
One suspect was struck and taken to Regional One in Critical Condition.
NEW DEVELOPMENTS: 3 would-be robbers targeted an Uber Eats driver @ the Whitehaven #IHOP. The victim ‘turned the tables,’ shooting one of the suspects. More @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/EjX0IaCxga— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) March 29, 2018
At 12:41 am, MPD responded to a Robbery/Individual at 1277 E. Shelby Dr. Officers located suspect #1 suffering from a GSW. He xported critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 29, 2018
Suspects 1, 2, & 3 attempted to rob Victim #1 as he returned to his vehicle. Gunfire was exchanged. Suspect 2 has been detained.
