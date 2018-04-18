0 'Unacceptable': trash pick-up weeks behind in some Memphis neighborhoods, City now helping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mayor has called it ‘unacceptable.’ Trash pick-up is weeks behind in some parts of Memphis.

Now the city is having to help the company pick-up that they pay to do the job.

“Cordova is a really nice area of town,” said Venetia Smith, who has lived in Cordova for more than a decade. “We take pride in our area.”

The fresh flowers and American flags on Smith’s Cordova street are now accompanied by full recycling bins and trash on the curb. Inland Waste Solutions has been falling behind for weeks.

“How has that made you feel as a paying customer,” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“Aggravated. A little bit... a lot actually,” said Smith.

Smith told me she noticed the problem shortly after it began. The City of Memphis has too.

“So Inland Waste lost some of their workforce. They had about 25% of their workforce that took other jobs. That caused them to be very much behind,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis.

It is unclear what caused the mass exodus. FOX13 called and left multiple messages on Tuesday, but never heard back from Inland Waste.

In order to catch up, the city said Inland Waste is actually flying out of state employees into Memphis to help with the pickup. The city told FOX13 they are helping as well.

“Because we just know they are not going to be able to catch up that quickly and less we bring some additional resources the table,” said McGowen.

The city initially said they wanted all the trash picked up by Monday night. That deadline was not met, and the city said they are frustrated, and not taking it lightly.

The city said as of now, no fines have been levied against Inland Waste and the contract is still active.

“Give them an opportunity to make it right. If they can't make it right, shorten their contract and see how it goes,” said Smith.

The Mayor gave Inland a deadline of last night to pick-up all the trash. That did not happen.

