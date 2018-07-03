Underground fireworks operation trying to help Memphis youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The rush is on to buy fireworks, just two days before the Fourth of July.
While it is illegal to sell and set off fireworks in Shelby County, that is not stopping many entrepreneurial Memphians.
PHOTOS: Underground fireworks operation in Memphis
People across the city are selling fireworks in an underground manner – a type of black market.
One couple has been in business for 15 years. Another mother just started selling fireworks out of her North Memphis garage last month, but business in booming.
FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw takes you inside the underground operation and why one mother said her illegal activity is going to do far more good than bad – on FOX13 News at 10.
Trending stories:
- Man found dead in Mississippi River had bad LSD trip during concert, friend says
- 'Exposure to feces' blamed after dozens sickened at neighborhood cookout
- Students, teachers mourning loss of Kirby Middle student killed in accidental shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}