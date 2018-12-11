Undocumented immigrant snuck into Tennessee home, raped 6-year-old girl, police say

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police said an undocumented immigrant befriended a Tennessee family, snuck into their home and raped a 6-year-old girl.
Edwin Alfredo Velasquez-Curuchiche, 42, was charged with two counts of rape of a child from incidents stemming from Nov. 29.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- High school football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader, police say
- Woman on the run after stealing from Memphis church as Sunday service ended
- Former MPD officer, man indicted for conspiring to commit multiple robberies, kidnapping
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Lebanon police said the suspect, an undocumented immigrant, befriended a local family and used fraud to obtain a key to the victim’s home. The family didn't know Velasquez-Curuchiche had made a key.
On two occasions, Velasquez-Curuchiche snuck into the home after the family was sleeping and raped a 6-year-old girl who lived in the home, according to police.
The suspect was discovered on his second entry and the family notified police.
On Monday, Velasquez-Curuchiche pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}