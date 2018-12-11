  • Undocumented immigrant snuck into Tennessee home, raped 6-year-old girl, police say

    Updated:

    LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police said an undocumented immigrant befriended a Tennessee family, snuck into their home and raped a 6-year-old girl.

    Edwin Alfredo Velasquez-Curuchiche, 42, was charged with two counts of rape of a child from incidents stemming from Nov. 29.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Lebanon police said the suspect, an undocumented immigrant, befriended a local family and used fraud to obtain a key to the victim’s home. The family didn't know Velasquez-Curuchiche had made a key. 

    On two occasions, Velasquez-Curuchiche snuck into the home after the family was sleeping and raped a 6-year-old girl who lived in the home, according to police.

    The suspect was discovered on his second entry and the family notified police.

    On Monday, Velasquez-Curuchiche pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories