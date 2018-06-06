0 Uneven, grassy lake bottom is a challenge for crews looking for teen's body in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Search crews in Collierville called off recovery efforts for a drowning victim at sundown Tuesday night, but search efforts will continue early Wednesday morning.

Several of the victim’s friends told police they were racing from a boat in Johnson Lake to the shore, when a 15-year-old drowned Monday evening.

“One of them started flailing,” Earle Farrell, a spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said. “He went under. They never saw him again.”

The lake’s uneven, grassy topography is making it especially difficult for crews to find the missing teen’s body, Farrell said.

Parts of the lake are up to 17 feet deep, while other areas are more shallow.

“The terrain is very up and down,” Farrell said. “Plus there’s about three feet of grass down there.”

While the lake appears small from a surface view, it’s history helps explain its challenging topography.

The lake off of Frank Road was formed when construction workers dug up gravel from what was a rock quarry before it filled with water, Farrell said.

Collierville High School, which neighbors the lake, was built on a foundation of bedrock from the quarry.

“You’ve got grass, you’ve got topography that’s all over the place,” Farrell said. “It’s just very difficult, even with imaging, and underwater cameras, and drones flying over.”

Officials had not identified the teenager as of Tuesday evening.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office provided equipment to Collierville’s Fire Department for the recovery efforts.

“We’ve got the best equipment money can buy,” Farrell said. “If it exists, we’ve got it.

If recovery crews aren’t able to locate the teen’s body, Farrell said nature will eventually take its course and the body will float to the surface.

“It will come to the surface, and we’ll be there,” the spokesperson said.

Based on environmental conditions, officials believe the body will surface some time Thursday.

