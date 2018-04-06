0 Unhappy with recent construction, Cooper-Young neighbors seek Historic Landmark status

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Neighbors in Cooper-Young are asking the Memphis City Council to protect the character of the Midtown neighborhood, which has seen a recent spike in interest from developers.

Homeowners told FOX13 they want the neighborhood to be designated as a Historical District with the Memphis Landmarks Commission.

Decades-old bungalow homes with front porches and plenty of yard space attracted people like Patrick Durkin to the neighborhood.

“You waive to neighbors as they come home,” Durkin said. “To me, that’s the best part of Cooper Young.

Durkin recorded video of a bulldozer demolishing the house next door to his home on Bruce Street.

“Where one house used to stand, they are putting four houses on that one lot,” Durkin said. “Cooper Young is a diverse and hip neighborhood. But it's hard to be hip when there's no history left.”

Durkin and his neighbor, Emily Bishop, aren’t happy about recent developments that have replaced quaint front porches and single-story bungalow homes with two-story houses with front-facing garages.

“They’re squeezing in every square foot so they can make the biggest return on their investment, which is understandable,” Bishop said. “But it's not necessarily what's best for the neighborhood, and it's detonating the character, which brought people to cooper young in the first place.”

Durkin and Bishop are asking supporters to join them Tuesday afternoon at City Hall, to plead with city council members to name Cooper Young a Historic District.

“If a house must be torn down, we simply ask that the community has a voice with the Landmarks Commission by creating a new historic district in Cooper Young,” Durkin said.

Historic Landmark status would allow the neighborhood to create new rules for builders. Durkin and Bishop said the rules in Cooper Young would be more lenient than other Historic Districts in Memphis.

“We do want more flexibility and creativity in Cooper Young,” Bishop said. “We welcome new construction and good infill. There are builders out there who are doing it. We just want to use our landmark guidelines.”

Durkin started a Facebook group, to update supporters about progress with city officials and recent construction.

“We are not against development,” Durkin said. “We are not against construction. All we want is compatible new development to happen in our neighborhood that fits in with the characteristics of cooper young.”

