0 Union Row Project expansion kicks off in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is one step closer to two major development projects to change the skyline and gateway into downtown.

Center City Revenue Finance Corporation board members unanimously voted in favor of the Union Row Project expansion this morning.

Demolition crews were hard at work on the project Monday as well.

"The project in its core is the same, so it’s giving us all the things we want,” said Jennifer Oswalt, Downtown Memphis Commission.

Board members discussed the first phase of the expansion. Phase one is now nearly double going from 11 acres to more than 21 acres. The new plan includes more than a thousand residential units, 550 hotel rooms, grocery stores, retail and office space.

"It’s truly transformational at our gateway. Everyone sees what it can do for our city. They all want to be a part of it, and we want them to be a part of it,” said Kevin Adams, Big River Partners Managing Partner.

Not only did they approve the expansion for the union row project, but also the first phase of the pilot for the pinch district.

Related: Plans unveiled to change Memphis skyline with $1 billion investment into Pinch District

“All these things are good for Memphis in how it’s going to change this city,” said Adams.

The first phase between St. Jude and the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid includes more than 900 residential units, 400 hotel rooms, along with retail and office space. It is expected to cost $604 million dollars.

A member of the Oka Nashoba Chickasaw Nation came to the meeting after the public hearing claiming Native American tribes own some land in the Pinch District where the development is planned.

Board members told him he will need to submit a written complaint because he missed the hearing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.