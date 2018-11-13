Union Row to provide new look to Danny Thomas area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Big changes are in the works for a busy entrance into Downtown Memphis.
Union Row project would be among the largest mixed-use space in the history of Memphis. It could turn an underutilized space at union and Danny Thomas into one of the city's hot areas.
The project will bring on a hefty price tag to the tune of about we're talking about $950 million.
That'll include offices, apartments, retail and even a park
“It’s been vacant for quite a while so I’m glad to hear it’ll be turned into something productive,” said Jimmy Cuty, who works near the intersection.
The project will cover 29 acres in the area surrounded by the edge, the medical and downtown districts.
Kevin Adams of Big River Partners believes it would serve the city well.
“I just saw a great opportunity of just connecting the city together,” Adams said. “If we could have a better path that’s more friendly and has commerce, we feel that will be a good thing for our city.”
The project will be broken up into three phases scheduled to begin in June.
The final phase will include capping off the Danny Thomas underpass near union avenue and creating an elevated park.
Developers told FOX13 their construction goal is to have at least 28 percent of the work completed by minority owned businesses.
Also 20% of the residencies will be at median income or less.
