0 Unions representing Memphis city workers end weeks of negotiations with administration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 13 unions representing Memphis city workers ended weeks of negotiations with the Mayor’s Administration on Friday.

Mayor Jim Strickland announced three percent pay raises for public safety employees earlier this month, but other union leaders said their members were offered less.

Jay DeWitt is a representative of IBEW 474 and he represents the seven craft union who work for the city of Memphis. He said the city couldn’t operate without them.

“They’re painting streets, they’re maintaining large air condition systems, operating the boilers that are underneath city hall,” said DeWitt.

He said they wanted a cost of living adjustment in their pay raises which is about three percent, but he said city only offered a one percent increase.

“They’ve seen no advancement in the past ten years, they’ve seen backward motion. In the course of that time they’ve seen their pensions get taken away,” said DeWitt.

FOX13 reached out the mayor’s office after business hours and we didn’t get a response.

When FOX13 talked with Strickland on March 20, he said pay raises for public safety workers would cost the city between $8-9 million.

“I wish I could give more but the city government budget is constrained, and we just cannot afford to do that,” said Strickland.

It’s also an election year for Strickland and city council. Dewitt believes that’s playing a role in these negotiations too.

“I think that the leadership that’s up for election thinks that Memphis will think that the fire and police are all the unions that there are, and that three percent is really great,” said DeWitt. “[Public safety unions] are with us you know we all talk together and we’re all for raising that standard, not just of our people, but we’re trying to raise the standard of everyone. We are for the worker.”

Strickland will present his budget recommendations to city council this spring.

