0 United Methodist Church bans same-sex marriage and employment of LGBTQ+ clergy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The United Methodist Church’s delegates took another, tougher vote against ordained gay and lesbian clergy members and same-sex marriages—it is a decision that may divide the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination.

Nationally, some pro-LGBTQ+ church groups like Reconciling Ministries Network (RMN) called the vote deeply unjust.

During the annual general conference, delegates voted in favor of the “Traditional Plan.”

The group rejected what was called the "One Church Plan," which would have allowed local churches to perform same-sex weddings and hire openly LGBTQ+ clergy.

FOX13 FaceTimed with Dr. Shane Stanford, the senior pastor at Christ Church United Methodist in East Memphis, who said Tuesday’s decision does not change much.

“What it does do is add some extra accountability for our bishops and for those who maybe are not happy with the discipline and act in a way that's against the discipline,” Stanford said.

Dr. Stanford said the church has a history of standing up for social justice, but he said this issue is a little different.

“The struggle with this issue is that the scripture does not have another side to them, they are only looking at it from a prohibitive view,” Stanford said.

The Memphis Conference of the United Methodist Church, which covers West Tennessee and Western Kentucky, includes 410 churches and 78,515 members.

Dr. Stanford is hopeful this decision will not divide the church.

“I hope that the body of Christ can remain together because any division like any part of the body when it divides it's painful,” Stanford said.

Reconciling Ministries Network released this statement about the General Conference which states in part: “Despite the passage of the deeply unjust and painful Traditionalist Plan, we remain committed to justice, inclusion, and the full love of Christ for LGBTQIA+ people in The United Methodist Church.”

