  • University of Memphis announces Gibson's Donuts, food trucks will be added to campus this fall

    By: Raven Copeland

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - University of Memphis President, David Rudd, posted several tweets this week that announced plans for the campus' newest dining options.

    Chartwells will partner with UofM in Fall 2019.

    Outdoor pop-up stations and food trucks are some of the newest additions the company will provide.

    Rudd also announced Gibson's Donuts will be on campus at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

    New changes to UofM's Tiger Den and other food spots are also in the works.

