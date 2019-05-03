University of Memphis announces Gibson's Donuts, food trucks will be added to campus this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - University of Memphis President, David Rudd, posted several tweets this week that announced plans for the campus' newest dining options.
Chartwells will partner with UofM in Fall 2019.
Our new dining partner, Chartwells, will also be utilizing outdoor pop-up stations around campus next year. pic.twitter.com/Ma3siRsqg8— Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) May 1, 2019
Outdoor pop-up stations and food trucks are some of the newest additions the company will provide.
Rudd also announced Gibson's Donuts will be on campus at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
If you like Gibson's Donuts. That's good. They'll be on campus next year. Working to be ready at the start of the fall semester. Bringing more Memphis to campus. pic.twitter.com/66DHSmcRPU— Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) May 2, 2019
New changes to UofM's Tiger Den and other food spots are also in the works.
