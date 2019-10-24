University of Memphis athlete arrested for rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A University of Memphis track and field athlete was arrested for rape on Thursday.
Jerome Nchiyako Dooley Jr, age 20, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with rape.
According to prosecutors, the alleged assault happened in 2018 while Dooley was a student at the University of Tennessee.
Dooley enrolled at the University of Memphis earlier this year.
The University of Memphis Athletics released a statement that said:
University of Memphis Athletics was made aware of an off-campus incident involving a student-athlete. We are fully cooperating with authorities, and no additional comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing.
FOX13 News is working to learn more about this incident.
