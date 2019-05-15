University of Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen resigns

The University of Memphis Athletic Director has stepped down, according to the University of Memphis.
Tom Bowen, who served as the athletic director for the past seven years, has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, he said.
In a news release sent to FOX13 the university said in part,
Bowen’s seven years as athletic director saw growth in facilities, fundraising and success on and off the playing field. The Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center, one of the finest basketball practice facilities in the nation, opened in November 2017 behind a lead donation from former Tigers Bill and Nancy Laurie. The first phase of the new football facility is nearing completion while an addition to baseball’s Babe Howard Training Facility was recently completed. “I greatly appreciate Tom’s service in leading the athletic department,” said Rudd. “We have been successful both in the classroom and on the playing field and have grown significantly under Tom’s leadership. I wish Tom the best of luck in the future.”
Under Bowen's tenure as AD, the Tigers won the 2014 American Athletic Conference crown in football, have won back-to-back AAC West Division titles and have made a school-record five consecutive bowl games from 2014-18.
Allie Prescott was named interim athletic director, University of Memphis President M. David Rudd said.
The search for the new athletic director will begin immediately, the university said.
