University of Memphis athletic trainer cited by state for having unlicensed staff members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that the University of Memphis athletic trainer, Darrell Turner, has been cited by the state of Tennessee for having unlicensed staff members.
We have learned that Turner hired five unlicensed individuals to work as assistant athletic trainers.
The action Turner will face will be probation to his license and will be assessed a civil penalty of $5,600.
We have reached out to the University of Memphis for comment on this issue. We haven't heard back as of yet.
