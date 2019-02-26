0 University of Memphis building $25 million recreation facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis will use a $25 million permit to build a new recreation facility.

The document said it'll be on Southern Avenue right next to the new land bridge that's currently under construction.

Senior Dominique Gates told FOX13 he’s excited for future Tigers to have this new building.

He said the old rec center needs an upgrade.

“It’s always good to see some building going on. It means something new is about to come, and we’re always excited for change,” Gates said.

Photos of the proposed plans for the building have sparked a lot of intrigue.

The building will include a gymnasium, fitness area, and even an outdoor pool. They'll also put classrooms inside.

“I think it’ll be pretty interesting,” Gates said.

They plan to start construction this summer.

