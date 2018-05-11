0 University of Memphis employee being ridiculed on social media for using racist language

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A University of Memphis employee is being ridiculed on social media for using racist language.

Ron Patterson is an HVAC repairman, who told FOX13 he does independent contracting work, in addition to his job at the UofM, where he’s worked for 12 years.

Jonathan Goodwin, another construction contractor, posted screenshots of racist comments he received on social media and in text messages, including one that used the n-word.

“I know what that word means, and I know it doesn’t reflect me at all,” Goodwin said.

The married father of a young girl sent me screen recordings with months of text messages from Patterson.

The two construction workers, who own separate businesses, were working on a house together, when they got in a feud over money.

In one text message, Patterson asks if Goodwin’s employees, who are Hispanic, are “documented.”

In the final message Goodwin received from Patterson’s number, Patterson said, “You are about to learn a lesson in business,” followed by the N-word, and another expletive.

“As soon as he wrote the Facebook comment, he unblocked my number to send me that text,” Goodwin said.

After his experience working with Patterson, Goodwin wrote a review on Patterson’s Facebook page, calling him a “very unprofessional guy.”

Patterson followed with a comment that said, in part, “This ain’t welfare,” followed by the B-word.

“My question for you is whether you regret any of the language that you’ve used,” FOX13’s Kristin Leigh said during a phone conversation with Ron Patterson.

“I’ve never called him anything that started with an “n,” Patterson responded. “The b-word? Yeah, that was a little hasty.”

Patterson said he could have chosen better words on Facebook, but he maintains the reference to welfare is not racist.

“First of all, welfare isn't a color race or anything associated,” Patterson said, pointing out the fact that people from all backgrounds rely on welfare. “That had nothing to do with race whatsoever.”

As for the text messages, which included the use of the n-word, Patterson claims he was set up.

“I understand you can save a contact in your phone as any name you'd like,” FOX13’s Kristin Leigh told Patterson. “So when I saw Goodwin today, I said I need you to remove the contact, and show me the text with the phone number that's associated with it.”

“The number associated with that text is the one I'm talking to you on right now,” Kristin said.

“Check out what spoof texting is,” Patterson said. “I mean, for $1.99 you can text someone from any number you want to.”

The UofM employee said he’s received death threats, and he’s concerned about losing his job at the University.

“It’s an issue that had nothing to do with the University of Memphis,” Patterson said.

“In today's time, what better to get a flare out of something than scream racism,” Patterson added. “And it does go more than one way.”

Goodwin said public institutions should not tolerate racist behavior, and he believes Patterson should be terminated.

“Hopefully this help within the city moving forward as far as getting rid of racism,” Goodwin said. “It's just stupid, hating someone because of the color of their skin.”

FOX13’s Kristin Leigh asked if university administrators were aware of the messages, and whether they would take action. The University of Memphis sent FOX13 the following response:

“The University of Memphis does not comment on personnel issues. However, we fully ensure that such matters are thoroughly investigated. The UofM is committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive and healthy environment for our faculty, staff and students. University faculty and staff are expected to abide by all local, state and federal laws, as well as University policies and procedures. The UofM holds its employees to the highest standards both on and off campus. Diversity and inclusion within the University community is a priority.”

