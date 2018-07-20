University of Memphis launching virtual tours for prospective students

The University of Memphis is now allowing future students to take a 360-degree virtual tour of the campus.
Now, students and parents can learn the shortcuts on campus from anywhere in the world.
It’s through a website available on mobile and desktop devices, called “U of M Campus Tours.”
The program asks you to select a category before beginning: prospective student, current student, staff, alumni, school counselor, or parent.
Once on the “virtual highway,” you can see any campus under their domain, including Lambuth and the Downtown law school.
Your tour can range from buildings on campus to residence halls and athletic venues.
You can start a virtual tour by visiting the university’s website.
