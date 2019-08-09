  • University of Memphis names new athletic director

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis has announced a new athletic director.

    Laird Veatch, who is a 25-year veteran in intercollegiate athletics, was the executive associate athletics director for internal affairs at the University of Florida since July 2017, according to a press release from the University of Memphis.

    University of Memphis President Dr. David Rudd released the following statement -- 

    "Laird's a perfect fit for the University and our City... As a former student-athlete, he brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience at some of the nation's leading athletic departments, along with a strong vision for the future, a keen understanding of a rapidly changing landscape, unparalleled integrity and energy, and a commitment to competing at the highest level."

