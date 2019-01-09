University of Memphis releases detailed report on effectiveness of MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis released new information about the Memphis Police Department.
The 20-page report is very detailed about the department and how effective it is in fighting crime.
According to the Public Safety Institute, MPD is strategic in its use of resources, even as the department faces a shortage of officers.
Overall, in 2017, crime dropped in hotspots throughout the entire year.
The did have four suggestions for the department:
- Create a model to predict where crimes are likely to happen.
- Make more specific hotspots for officers to focus on.
- Ask other agencies to help with traffic accidents.
- Have police analysts go through more training.
To view the full report, click here.
