0 University of Memphis softball team recruits 7-year-old as part of Team IMPACT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jenny Landstreet still remembers a moment no parent wants to experience.

“Something that was so scary for our family to go into the doctor and think it's nothing to be told that your child has cancer,” Landstreet said

Landstreet's daughter, Mabry, was diagnosed with leukemia at two years old.

She was given a 94 percent cure rate. Mabry battled through chemotherapy and has been out of treatment for two years.

Seeing her daughter along with other children at St. Jude gave Landstreet a great perspective.

“Some of these families did not get that 94 percent cure rate statistic that I did,” Landstreet said. “But just to see families that just will do anything to get their kids treated.”

Mabry got a chance to share her story with the University of Memphis’ softball team on Thursday. In partnership with Team IMPACT, she signed to become the newest team member.

So, Mabry will now be joining her teammates at practices and games.

“For her to be able to flourish socially probably hasn't happened, so this organization has created an opportunity for us to be able to provide a social setting for her,” Natalie Poole, U of M’s softball coach said.

Mabry's story hit home for Poole.

“I'm a parent myself of a 10-year-old little girl,” Poole said. “I think how blessed I am to have seen my child grow up without having to experience the sicknesses that some other children are, including Mabry.”

This new experience for Mabry may have opened the door for future endeavors.

“I think that one day honestly that she'll be playing softball,” Landstreet said. “She hasn't played a lot of sports but softball is something that she has a real passion for now.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.