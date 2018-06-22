  • University of Memphis student punched, robbed at gunpoint by 3 men

    A student at the University of Memphis is recovering Thursday after being punched and robbed at gunpoint. 

    The victim told police two of the three suspects had guns and stole the student’s car from his apartment complex. 

    The graduate student spoke with FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw about the incident. How he said the situation unfolded, on FOX13 News at 9. 

