MEMPHIS, Tenn. - University of Memphis officials are investigating after campus leaders say students were insulted with homophobic slurs.
According to the Progressive Student Alliance, students experienced ‘disgusting and degrading homophobic slurs’ while attending a house party.
A portion of a press release from the student advocacy group explained:
“Unfortunately, we have heard similar reports of this atrocious behavior from other LBGTQ+ members of our student body that have attended parties hosted or attended by members of these frats. This is a pattern of behavior that needs to be addressed by the University, and seeing as an email was sent, it seems that you are taking it seriously.”
President M. David Rudd from the University of Memphis also released a statement in relation to this incident:
“An off-campus incident involving possible bigotry has been brought to my attention and has been referred for investigation. The Office of the Dean of Students is in the process of reaching out to students and others potentially involved.
As a reminder, one of our core values is diversity and inclusion. The University of Memphis is a community where everyone is respected, included and given the opportunity to excel. This is a value we embrace with conviction. We will investigate the incident and respond accordingly.”
We're digging deeper into this story. Watch a LIVE REPORT on this investigation, today on FOX13 News at 5.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- University of Memphis students insulted with homophobic slurs at off-campus party, officials say
- Police investigating after body found lying on Memphis street
- Man arrested after false bomb threat called at Memphis Greyhound station
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}