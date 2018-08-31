University of Memphis unveils new, high-tech locker room at Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Tigers football team will be preparing and recovering from games in style from now on.
The university unveiled the team’s brand new, high-tech locker room inside the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Friday.
The video showing fans an inside look at the beautiful space sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Enjoy a glimpse into arguably the finest in-stadium locker room in the country. #GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/tBN4Bhp5cv— Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) August 31, 2018
Inside the locker room, there are Ultra HD video wall displays, in-ceiling speakers, and 105 personalized lockers with 32-inch digital signs.
There are even interactive smart boards for coaches to discuss plays.
The Tigers begin their 2018 season Saturday at home against Mercer.
