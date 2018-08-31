  • University of Memphis unveils new, high-tech locker room at Liberty Bowl

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Tigers football team will be preparing and recovering from games in style from now on. 

    The university unveiled the team’s brand new, high-tech locker room inside the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Friday. 

    The video showing fans an inside look at the beautiful space sent Twitter into a frenzy. 

    Inside the locker room, there are Ultra HD video wall displays, in-ceiling speakers, and 105 personalized lockers with 32-inch digital signs. 

    There are even interactive smart boards for coaches to discuss plays. 

    The Tigers begin their 2018 season Saturday at home against Mercer. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories