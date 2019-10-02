University of Mississippi still awaiting permission to move Confederate statue on campus

OXFORD, Miss. - The University of Mississippi has not gotten permission to move the Confederate Statue that sits at the center of campus on Lyceum circle.
They are still waiting to hear from the State department of Archives and history. Talk on campus and in several campus publications centers around what to put in the spot where the statue now stands is indifferent. We spoke to several students on campus who had ideas.
Student Jared Barnes told us that he would like to see another civil rights statue in the place of the confederate statue. Barnes said there is a James Meredith statue behind the Lyceum and that the statue was hidden and that another civil rights monument would be a move in the right direction for the campus.
Student Alanis Johnson said that she would like to see something in place of the statue that was contributed by students or by the graduating class. Student Bobby Parks told FOX13 that if the statue is moved, nothing should replace it because the statue can’t be replaced, and it should just be a green space.
Both the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and the Institutions of Higher Learning Board would have to vote in favor of the statue being moved for it to happen.
