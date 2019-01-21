0 Unlicensed psychologist evaluates Shelby County deputies, jobs may be at risk

FOX13 is digging deeper into the flawed psychological evaluations of more than 200 Shelby County Deputies.

Friday FOX13 told you a psychologist who evaluated the deputies had not been certified by the state since 2001.

A psychological evaluation is one of the crucial steps to becoming a deputy.

Former Shelby County deputy Mike Collins says the evaluation is the most important step to learn if a person can keep them and others safe.

"That is a disqualifier in itself, if you don't have a sound psychological evaluation you shouldn't be doing that job,” Collins said.

According to the State of Tennessee, the department’s psychologist, Dr. Charles Kenny, has not been licensed since 2001.

"It's very, very vital that this particular component is adhered to,” Collins said.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Dr. Kenny has handled mental evaluations since 2013.

He’s evaluated more than 200 deputies during their onboarding since that time.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said the issue was noticed by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

"That one psychological examination determines a person’s mental capability to join law enforcement,” Collins said.

FOX13 called the Shelby County Sheriff’s office to learn the status of the deputies who need to be re-evaluated.

We have not received a phone call back.

