Unloaded gun found in local high school student's possession

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A student informed a Bartlett High School employee that another student had a gun in their possession today, according to officials.
The school’s administration and resource officer immediately located and searched the student, in which an unloaded gun was found.
Earlier today, the mother of a Bartlett High student called FOX13 and told us a gun was found at the school.
According to the mom, the school’s principal sent an automated message about the incident.
A spokesperson for Bartlett City Schools released a statement to FOX13.
“I want to commend the student who reported this situation. This is a prime example of why we encourage students to come forward when they hear about the possibility of any inappropriate behavior, especially acts that impact school safety. Instances such as this will not be tolerated at Bartlett High School, or any other, Bartlett City School. As always, we want to assure you that the safety and security of all our students is of the upmost importance. We value your support and want you to be aware of today’s situation."
According to the spokesperson, the student is subject to expulsion and criminal prosecution.
