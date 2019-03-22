0 FOX13 Investigates: Unpaid taxes have resulted in Hickory Ridge Mall's decline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A once thriving Southeast Memphis mall is under the microscope of Memphis and Shelby County for unpaid taxes.

According to city and county records, the unpaid taxes on the Hickory Ridge Mall date back to 2011.

County Commissioner Eddie Jones told FOX13 he is planning to discuss the mall's owed back taxes with the County trustee.

PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives Hickory Hill residents told FOX13 the mall is suffering because of the tough restrictions imposed on stores. The Hickory Ridge Mall that once served as a beacon light for the area is no longer busy these days. “I would love to see the mall back active, so we can in it and shop like a regular mall," Helen Collins said. FOX13 discovered that the nearly vacant mall is several years behind on their city and county taxes. "Balances for county taxes have not been paid on the mall since 2011, bringing the total for the county to over six hundred thousand dollars," according to information provided from the City of Memphis and the Shelby County Trustee's Office. For the City of Memphis, a balance for unpaid taxes begins in 2012. The total for the city is nearly $500,000 in unpaid taxes and the grand total of unpaid taxes is over $1 million. Collins said she thinks the mall needs new ownership. “Right in the heart of Hickory Hill we have a mall here, a mall that is empty," Hills said. "The taxes aren’t paid because it’s empty. Where is the money going to come from?" FOX13 spoke on the phone with Jimmy Haley, a mall representative about the back taxes. Haley said the mall is in an agreement with the city and county to pay the taxes. Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones said he has received concerns about the mall's future. “I am sure the trustee’s office has contacted them, trustee Newman has a different approach if you owe taxes, we are trying to collect them," Jones said. Jones told FOX13 reconstruction of the mall would be beneficial for the city. “I think if the mall can be restored the community can be restored," Jones said. FOX13 called the Shelby County Trustees office and the City of Memphis late Thursday evening to find out if the mall is on a payment plan with the county. FOX13 has not had any returned calls.

