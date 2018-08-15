  • Unsafe amounts of weed killer chemical found in some oat-based food, report finds

    Updated:

    Oatmeal and some other oat-based breakfast foods may contain unsafe amounts of weed killer, according to a report

    The Environmental Working Group conducted a study on 29 oat-based foods. 

    It found that all but five contained potentially dangerous amounts of the main ingredient in Roundup, a weed killing product. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup. And the World Health Organization said it can cause cancer. 

    Last week, a jury at the Superior Court of California awarded $289 million in damages to a groundskeeper whose attorney argued that Roundup caused his terminal cancer.

    According to the study, the chemical was detected in popular children’s breakfast cereals – including Cheerios, Lucky Charms and Quaker Old-Fashioned Oats. 

    To view the full study, click here

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories