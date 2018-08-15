Unsafe amounts of weed killer chemical found in some oat-based food, report finds

Oatmeal and some other oat-based breakfast foods may contain unsafe amounts of weed killer, according to a report.
The Environmental Working Group conducted a study on 29 oat-based foods.
It found that all but five contained potentially dangerous amounts of the main ingredient in Roundup, a weed killing product.
Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup. And the World Health Organization said it can cause cancer.
Last week, a jury at the Superior Court of California awarded $289 million in damages to a groundskeeper whose attorney argued that Roundup caused his terminal cancer.
According to the study, the chemical was detected in popular children’s breakfast cereals – including Cheerios, Lucky Charms and Quaker Old-Fashioned Oats.
To view the full study, click here.
