  • Unseasonably warm temperatures linger into workweek

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  

    • High pressure remains in control; keeping things sunny and hot!
    • Waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s, with afternoon highs near 97°
    • Heat Index: 103°
    • Unseasonably warm temperatures linger through most of the week.
    • Low rain chances and SLIGHTLY cooler temperatures filter into the region by Friday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories