Unseasonably warm temperatures linger into workweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- High pressure remains in control; keeping things sunny and hot!
- Waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s, with afternoon highs near 97°
- Heat Index: 103°
- Unseasonably warm temperatures linger through most of the week.
- Low rain chances and SLIGHTLY cooler temperatures filter into the region by Friday.
