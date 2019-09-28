Unseasonably warm temps dominate the forecast

- Unseasonably warm temperatures dominate.
- Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon; High: 94°; Feels like temp: 98°
- More of the same for Sunday with feel like temperatures approaching 100° in some areas.
- Temperatures remain 10° to 15° above average for most of the next week.
- Low rain chances filter in Thursday, with slightly cooler temperatures arriving Friday.
