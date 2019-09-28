  • Unseasonably warm temps dominate the forecast

    Updated:
    • Unseasonably warm temperatures dominate.
    • Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon; High: 94°; Feels like temp: 98°
    • More of the same for Sunday with feel like temperatures approaching 100° in some areas.
    • Temperatures remain 10° to 15° above average for most of the next week.
    • Low rain chances filter in Thursday, with slightly cooler temperatures arriving Friday.

