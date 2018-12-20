0 Unsolved murder cases stacking up in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The number of unsolved murder cases in the City of Memphis in 2018 is starting to stack up.

FOX13 obtained data from Memphis police that said 42 percent of the city’s murder cases in 2018 remain unsolved.

RELATED: Police investigating shooting in Crosstown neighborhood

The wait is painful for one Memphis family, whose son was murdered in a high-profile case in the Spring.

DeJuan Hill and five others were shot in a drive-by incident near Jackson Avenue on May 6, his family said.

“It is killing us,” said DeJuan Bobo, his father. “(Finding his killer) would give us some kind of relief.”

The family has waited seven months and may have to wait longer because nearly half of the murders in Memphis have not been solved in 2018.

Since 2015, the percentage of cases closed yearly has dropped steadily in Memphis.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to MPD data, there were 163 murders defined by the crime report on Nov. 29. Of those, 58 percent have been cleared.

MPD told FOX13 they will “send something out with all of the available information” at the end of the year.

FOX13 showed Hill’s family these results, and they were not pleased.

“It makes me angry. It makes me wonder if DeJuan is going to be another murder that don’t get solved,” said Tamesha Brooks, his sister.

FOX13 compared homicide clearance rates to three other cities: Nashville, Portland and Oklahoma City.

All three have a higher clearance rate than Memphis police.

Now, Hill’s family just continues to wait and hope police solve his case.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.