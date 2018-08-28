  • UofM announces fundraiser for player battling leukemia

    A player for the University of Memphis is facing an opponent off the court. 

    University of Memphis junior men's basketball forward Karim Azab was recently diagnosed with leukemia. 

    According to the university, Karim and his family need your support to help him fight this battle.

    The only official and family-approved website has been created to aid in this effort.

    Tax-deductible donations can be made through this website and will be used specifically for the Azab family to assist with medical and necessary family expenses as permitted within NCAA rules.

     

