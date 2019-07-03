0 UofM graduate warning others after being targeted by job scam on popular search engine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A recent University of Memphis graduate has a warning for other grads after she nearly was tricked into an employment scam.

Isabella Lyon posted her resume on Indeed, a job-hunting website, and was contacted by the company for employment. She thought it was real until her father warned her the offer was too good to be true.

“I started searching for a job in July on websites like Indeed,” Lyon said. “I was pretty excited to have an actual job inquiry.”

Lyon was contacted by a major company called Micron. The recruiter interviewed her via text message and sent an offer letter for her to work from home earning $29 per hour.

All she had to do was deposit a $4,000 check they mailed her to buy office supplies. Lyon was ready to jump in, but her father was suspicious.

“You are looking at somebody who has never had a job starting off at $40,000 a year,” her father said.

Lyon checked their website and noticed a warning from the company about scam artists posing as Micron employees or recruiters.

According to the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, jobseekers should be on guard if they receive an offer from a company after posting a resume online.

Be weary of positions such as customer service representative or other vague titles. Call the company directly and ask to speak with their human resources department if you have questions.

BBB said the first warning of a scam like that is an offer to pay you for work you haven’t even done.

