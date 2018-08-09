UofM hiring announcer for 8 team sports

Think you have the voice of an announcer?
The University of Memphis might have the perfect opportunity.
According to the GoTigerGo website,
"The public address announcer at each of the eight team sports (football, women's soccer, men's soccer, volleyball, women's basketball, men's basketball, softball and baseball) plays a critical role in enhancing the mood and tone of the game presentation. Therefore, the University of Memphis will conduct a search for public address announcers in each of those eight sports. In addition, two on-court hosts will be selected for men's and women's basketball home games at a later date."
They are asking if you want to apply to please download, complete and submit the PDF, along with the requested materials to announcer@memphis.edu. An incomplete submission will not be considered. The deadline to apply is Monday, August 13.
Click here to be directed to the form
