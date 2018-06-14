UofM holds event to get employers to hire ex-cons

The University of Memphis hosted a symposium aimed to get employers to hire ex-cons.
It was titled “Helping Others Helps Your Company”, and was sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Correction, Public Safety Institute at the University of Memphis, and Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission.
TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker told FOX13 there are hundreds of programs in the state’s jail system that gives inmates skills to work when they are freed.
“We go to a lot of lengths, great lengths to prepare them to come home,” he said.
Parker said the recidivism rate in Shelby County is 32 percent, but many of those people have a hard time finding work.
“They come out of the facility or come out of supervision, and there’s a stigma there you know,” Parker said. “We can’t deny that.”
There are around 15,000 job vacancies in the Memphis area, and Parker told FOX13 they can be filled by hard workers that need second chances.
“We have to come together as a community and realize corrections can’t solve the issue of crime in Tennessee alone,” he said. “It’s a, we all own this. The public owns a part of it.”
