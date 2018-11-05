UofM issues safety alert after armed robbery near campus

An alert was sent to students at the University of Memphis after an armed robbery near the University of Memphis main campus.
An off-campus robbery was reported to UofM Police Services early this morning, Monday, November 5, 2018.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mississippi cop under investigation for pulling woman down by her hair
- 8 former priests with Memphis ties accused of sexually abusing minors, Diocese of Nashville says
- Timeline: 2-hour violent crime spree ends with 4 men in custody in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim said he was approached by three men with handguns around 1:25 AM at Brister and Walker.
The three suspects demanded the man's stuff, then left in a gray 4-door car. Police said there was damage to its right front passenger side area, going north on Highland from Walker. There were no injuries.
According to the alert,
The University Police Department is assisting the Memphis Police Department with the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the University Police or the Memphis Police Department.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}