0 UofM pay raise not enough to help living wages for employees, union says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the fourth year in a row, the University of Memphis is recommending a pay increase for faculty and staff, but this pay raise won’t bring the lowest paid employees up to a living wage.

When you visit the university, you’ll notice the new bridge under construction. This project is one of the latest multi-million-dollar investments on campus.

Members of the United Campus Workers Union said they want to see that same kind of investment into the people who keep the campus clean.

“We really deserve $15 an hour because sometimes we’ll have to go to three or four buildings during that 7-hour [shift] so $15 isn’t asking a whole lot,” said Eula Burks, who used to work at the university as a custodian.

There are 335 employees at the University who don’t make $15 per hour, which is considered a living wage.

Burks retired last month because of concerns with management and because her pay wasn’t enough. She was making $11.11 an hour when she left.

“Parking at the university campus, insurance, and once our taxes come out we don’t have enough to really take care of our families for one month to the other,” she said.

In a memo to university staff in April, President David Rudd said the new minimum wage would move from $10.60 to $11.11 per hour and employees making less than $30,000 would get a five percent increase.

“The steps the UofM will be taking this year will provide for the third increase in our minimum wage in the past five years, representing unprecedented progress,” said Rudd in the memo.

But Burks said that small pay raise won’t make a dent in most people’s monthly expenses.

“Some people have to pay babysitters to where the five percent raise wouldn’t don’t any good,” said Burk. “What if I had to pay daycare every week? There’s nothing left!”

FOX13 reach out the University of Memphis for an interview with President Rudd about what’s being done to get every worker to a living wage.

A spokesperson said he was out of town, but Thursday afternoon President Rudd tweeted out this photo showing the progress of the new parking garage on campus.

FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss called and emailed the university several times for a statement about these pay raises but didn’t get a response.

The Board of Trustees will discuss these budget recommendations next week.

The United Campus Workers sent FOX13 the following statement about the university’s budget recommendations:

“United Campus Workers is excited that the University of Memphis is receiving so much academic support from donors, alumni and the wider Tiger community. Academics is the core of any institution of higher education. However, we cannot forget that students' learning conditions directly reflect employee working conditions. If the University of Memphis is truly committed to academic advancement for students, it should also consider trying to break records in the area of pay for its lowest paid employees. The Staff and Faculty Senates have already made it clear that they support $15/hr, but Dr. Rudd has yet to come up with a real plan or timeline to implement. Instead the University has only committed to incremental raises that leave employees struggling to keep up with cost of living. Although an improvement, $11.11 as a minimum is not much better than $10.10/hr. If the Board of Trustees has successfully helped fundraise over $350,000 in bonuses and pay increases for President Rudd in the last two years, then they can figure out how to make sure 335 university employees get paid a living wage.”

