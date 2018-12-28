0 UofM students to compete in international competition after designing new website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A team from the University of Memphis will compete in an international competition in Jamaica next year after designing their own career-minded website.

At the International Business Model Competition, students come up with their own products and present it to investors and judges.

The team of four created a website called “CareerQuo” that links students to professionals who are working in their field of study.

“I’ve been thinking about this idea for quite some time now and ultimately just working on your dream project is a great feeling,” said student Venki Mandapati.

He said when he moved here from India he always wanted to create his own product that could connect students with working professionals through video chats.

“I started approaching my professors and advisors who helped me a lot with getting to build my prototype and getting advice from time to time,” said Mandapati.

He recruited three alumni to help him with the product.

Mandapati will present CareerQuo to investors and judges in May 2019 during a trip to Jamaica.

The team will compete against hundreds of students around the world.

“We are excited with the kind of the exposure that a lot of the Universities getting for our platform, so we spoke to a few universities who wanted to take advantage of our platform,” said Mandapati.

If you are interested in signing up, all you have to do is go to www.careerquo.com, browse through different professions and decide if you want to connect with a student or working professional.

“You as a student or young professional would easily be able to access professionals who are willing to help you,” said Mandapati.

CareerQuo also gives high school students the chance to connect with professionals before they choose their major.

The website has already grabbed the attention of universities out of state like the University of Southern Missouri and Ole Miss.

Ole Miss will include CareerQuo in its curriculum next year.

