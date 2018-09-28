UofM unveils new 3D-printing lab for student, professional use

The University of Memphis unveiled their new 3D printing lab, which is the first in the Mid-South.
It’s part of the engineering school and President David Rudd said the lab will help students prepare for the modern workforce.
“To provide these unique opportunities for students, a trajectory from a laboratory experience directly into a work life experience,” he said.
The lab has several pieces of equipment. FOX13 toured it with Director Dr. Ebrahim Asadi.
He showed us how much preparation it takes to print something off.
They have two 3D printers. One for smaller material, and another for larger items. The lab also has a printer for prototypes that uses plastic.
We also found out from Rudd that it will not only be used by students. They will partner with FedEx and biomedical device companies in the Memphis area.
“It’s an expansion of our collaborations with our academic side to the corporate side,” Rudd said.
