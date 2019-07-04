0 UofM women's basketball program under ‘external review' following harassment allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis women’s basketball program is under an “independent, external review and assessment” after recent allegations were made, according to university officials.

In a statement from UofM on Wednesday, officials said this investigation is a result of “recent developments in the Athletics’ department and the seriousness of some of the allegations made.”

The details surrounding the harassment allegations are unclear, as they have not been made public at this point.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The university said the allegations happened recently and were made in the athletics department. However, officials did not clarify who they were made against specifically.

According to UofM, the results of the external review will be evaluated and “appropriate actions taken.”

You can read officials’ full statement regarding the investigation below:

"Recognizing that student-athletes are students first, the University of Memphis strives to create an atmosphere that holistically supports their growth and development as a student and as an athlete. Therefore, it is the University’s commitment and responsibility to provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to learn, play and succeed in an environment free from harassment and abuse. The University takes complaints of abuse and harassment seriously and investigates when matters are brought to its attention. In light of recent developments in the Athletics’ department and the seriousness of some of the allegations made, the University initiated an independent, external review and assessment of the women’s basketball program. The results of that review and assessment will be evaluated and appropriate actions taken to ensure that the environment within our women's basketball program is constructive, appropriate and reflective of our University's values."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.