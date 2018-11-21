0 Updates to City of Memphis, MPD websites cause around 8 hours of downtime

If you noticed the websites for the City of Memphis and Memphis Police were down, the problem was not your computer.

The issue was an update the city had to make with Google and other improvements.

The Memphis Police Department website wasn't working and instead of the usual page popping up, users found themselves staring at an internet dead end.

The issue began at 6 a.m. and ended at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

People had to wait up for eight hours to use the site to access links to pay your traffic ticket on line, file a crash report, or research something as simple as find the nearest police precinct.

A spokesperson for MPD emailed FOX13 and said, "The Memphispolice.org website was momentarily being updated to provide improved site performance and operational redundancy."

The department said cyberwatch, where people can track crime in their neighborhood, was never an issue. All they had to do was log on directly to the specific website.

If your routine was to use the MPD page to access cyberwatch, then you were out of luck.

The City of Memphis website had its own problems.

For example, if people wanted to check on contracts, they were given a work around. Once logged onto the site, there was a warning that it was not secure.

A spokesman told FOX13 it only affected people using Google Chrome.

On its Facebook page, the city posted, "This in no way effects the integrity of our website or the safety of any personal information you may have entered while using our site. This is a recent update completed by Google, and we are addressing the matter as we speak."

FOX13 is working to find out if either the MPD or City of Memphis alerted citizens earlier in the day that their websites were down while improvements were made to them.

