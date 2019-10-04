0 Upgrades underway at Mississippi railroad crossing after 2 killed by train

RED BANKS, Miss. - Upgrades are underway at a Mississippi railroad crossing where last winter a train hit a moving van ​​killing two people from Memphis.

That crash in Red Banks killed Charity Mull and Marshall Mull. The driver of the moving van claimed the lights at the crossing were not working.

>>Driver of van that collided with train near Mississippi interstate claims lights weren't working

Months later BNSF put up new crossing guard arms and lights.

When the crash happened, BNSF told us it would take time to pull the video from the onboard camera on the train and to figure out what happened.

Ten months later the crash is still under investigation.

The afternoon of the crash, DRONE13 caught the video of the scene from the air. The van had been dragged down the tracks from the point of impact at the intersection.

Terry Reliford lives down the road. He said he understands why it is taking so long. "You know, I figure they will get around to it and come around to it they are probably still investigating and trying to figure it out."

The case was presented to a Marshall County grand jury, but no criminal charges were ever pressed against BNSF or the driver of the van.

Reliford told us the guard arms were not there before, and it is good to have them now.

I think that is the best thing they could do. I think they should have them up there, but that is the best they could have done," Reliford explained.

While there are reports of a civil suit in the case, FOX13 reached out to the Marshall County Circuit and Chancery Courts for a record check in the matter.

They told us no civil suits have been filed that they can find.

