UPS driver stops on side of road to pay respect to fallen police officer

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A UPS driver’s kind gesture during a funeral procession for a fallen police office is going viral.
As the procession for Captain Paul Phillips was making its way through Bartlett, it passed a UPS truck on the side of the road. The driver, who has not been identified, stood beside his vehicle in a solemn stance with his arms behind his back.
A picture of the driver has been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook. It was posted by Haley Harris Smith, who thanked the driver for his “amazing respect.”
Captain Paul Phillips served the Bartlett Police Department for more than 25 years. He died on July 11, 2018, according to the department.
Video from the final call for Capt. Phillips was posted on the department’s Facebook page. Here is an excerpt from the call.
“You were a friend and mentor to many, and your sense of humor was legendary among those who knew you. On behalf of your brothers and sisters in blue, we offer our love and sympathy to your family, friends, and loved ones…Rest easy, sir. We have the watch from here.”
