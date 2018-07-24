  • Uptown residents upset with crime, want more Sky Cop cameras

    By: Scott Madaus

    Residents in Uptown Memphis are pleading for assistance from law enforcement, saying crime is on the rise. 

    “We’ve had a rash of break-ins, car burglaries you name it,” said Tanja Mitchell, the Uptown neighborhood coordinator for CRA. 

    Mitchell said since the 4th of July she's seen an uptick in crimes like break-ins and car burglaries. 

    And it has become a large enough problem that neighbors are taking notice. 

    Mitchell told FOX13 the police presence is good, but the crime is still occurring. 

    With only a few Sky Cops in the area, homeowners said they need more.

    Felicia Miller said she recently had her truck broken into.

    “I went out with my pistol and I told him get out of my truck,” Miller said. 

    FOX13 discovered in the last 60 days in a 1-mile radius of Uptown, there have been 283 MPD reports taken – including 16 burglaries, 36 simple assaults and 20 auto thefts. 

    And with those numbers these residents say enough is enough. 

    We just want the suspects caught,” Mitchell said. 

