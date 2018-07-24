Uptown residents upset with crime, want more Sky Cop cameras

Residents in Uptown Memphis are pleading for assistance from law enforcement, saying crime is on the rise.
“We’ve had a rash of break-ins, car burglaries you name it,” said Tanja Mitchell, the Uptown neighborhood coordinator for CRA.
Mitchell said since the 4th of July she's seen an uptick in crimes like break-ins and car burglaries.
And it has become a large enough problem that neighbors are taking notice.
Mitchell told FOX13 the police presence is good, but the crime is still occurring.
With only a few Sky Cops in the area, homeowners said they need more.
Felicia Miller said she recently had her truck broken into.
“I went out with my pistol and I told him get out of my truck,” Miller said.
FOX13 discovered in the last 60 days in a 1-mile radius of Uptown, there have been 283 MPD reports taken – including 16 burglaries, 36 simple assaults and 20 auto thefts.
And with those numbers these residents say enough is enough.
We just want the suspects caught,” Mitchell said.
