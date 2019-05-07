U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Memphis

A man was placed behind bars after a multi-agency investigation in Memphis.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Ardarius Walton was arrested on the 1400 block of Briercrest Lane.
U.S. Marshals said Walton is "believed to be responsible for firing three rounds from a handgun into the Taco Bell located on the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard on January 19 of this year.
He was taken to the Shelby County jail without incident, Marshals said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}