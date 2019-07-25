U.S. Marshals arrest Memphis man for 2017 murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a Memphis man for his involvement in a 2017 murder case on Wednesday.
Travis Greer, 38, is charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence.
The task force spent a week searching for Greer, and officials said he was found along the 5300 block of Airview Road.
This arrest comes two years after the murder of Marcus Tolbert.
According to the police report, Tolbert was dropped off at the Methodist South emergency room on June 15, 2017 after a shooting at the White View apartment complex.
Police said Tolbert was shot in the face, arm and stomach. He was airlifted to Regional One where he later died.
Court documents show Greer was indicted by a grand jury in March 2018 and a warrant was issued a few days later in April.
Tolbert left behind a mother and two siblings.
U.S. Marshals said Greer was taken into custody without incident.
