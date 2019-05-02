U.S. Marshals arrest Memphis murder suspect

A murder is suspect is now in jail thanks to a multi-agency investigation.
According to U.S. Marshalls, Jerrahmiah Rankins was arrested on the 1000 block of Peabody Avenue in Memphis.
He was arrested early in the morning on Wednesday.
Rankins is charged with First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree murder, among others.
The Memphis police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Department also helped with the arrest.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}