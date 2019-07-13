U.S. Marshals capture 3 men wanted for murders in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men who officials said committed murders in the Memphis area have been captured by U.S. Marshals.
Lamarcus Gill, Steven Klines and Ronnie Coburn all were taken into custody by task force investigators on Friday following three murders they are accused of.
Gill is facing first-degree murder charges after Monterio Joiner, 18, was shot and killed on Nov. 11, 2018 at a home in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive. Joiner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gill was captured in the 3100 block of New Horn Lake Road in Memphis, and he is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail.
Klines surrendered to the Shelby County Jail on Friday after negotiations and interviews with his family, according to a release from officials.
Memphis police said he shot and killed Willie Jones, 23, in the 3400 block of Barbwood Drive on July 1. Jones was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on scene.
Coburn, meanwhile, was arrested in Lancaster, Texas by agents after getting assistance from the task force in Memphis.
We are working to find out more details about the murder connected to Coburn.
