U.S. Marshals find alleged Christmas eve murder suspect hiding behind wall inside Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The United States Marshals were able to track down and arrest a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly Christmas Eve shooting.
Tyrone Shepard was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team for murder and a variety of other violent crimes on January 17.
On Christmas Eve 2018, Juan Garcia and Jose Juarez were in their apartment in Memphis when a suspect who is believed to be Tyrone Shepard, 18, attempted to rob them.
Both were shot; however, Garcia did not survive.
On Jan. 4, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. His name has still not been released.
Task force investigators along with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit detectives and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team went to the 1200 block of Chickamauga in an effort to locate the fugitive.
The fugitive was found hiding behind a wall. Marshals also said there was a handgun found near him.
Shepard was taken to 201 Poplar.
He will face charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault, Escape from a juvenile detention center in April 2018, Carjacking, Especially Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Robbery.
