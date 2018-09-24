U.S. Marshals offer 'substantial reward' for Memphis murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - U.S. Marshals are searching for a man wanted for a gas station murder in June 2015.
Christian Hall has warrants for his arrest for First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.
Khalaed Khayet, 30, was allegedly killed by Christian Hall in June 2015.
Investigators say Khayet was working at a Zorro market in the 3900 block of East Shelby Rd.
The Marshals Task Force is offering a substantial reward for Hall's arrest.
"We will not rest until Hall is brought to justice," said U.S. Marshal Jeff Holt.
Two other men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the robbery and shooting of Khayet.
Marco Vales, 25 and Antonio Jones, 46 have also been indicted in the case.
